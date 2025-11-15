Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,953 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.