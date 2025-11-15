Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

