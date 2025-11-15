NVR, Inc. $NVR Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of NVR by 9,358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NVR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

NVR Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,267.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,753.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,613.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,376.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $130.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

