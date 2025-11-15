iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

