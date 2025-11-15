Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $670,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $66.03.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.