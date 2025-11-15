Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

AMAT opened at $226.01 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

