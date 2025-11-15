Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 2,262 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF $DJD

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 325.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

DJD stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.