Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 92,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 169,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.18.

RPM International Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE RPM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $40,376.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,303.26. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

