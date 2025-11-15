Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,627 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 4,459.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after buying an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 144.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,641,000 after acquiring an additional 439,008 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.35 and a 200-day moving average of $302.08. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.