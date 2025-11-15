Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.90 and traded as high as $27.50. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 51,621 shares trading hands.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

