Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $16.69. Fanuc shares last traded at $16.5775, with a volume of 416,453 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Fanuc had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

