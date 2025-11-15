Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.10 and traded as high as $44.89. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.9350, with a volume of 1,827 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $388.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

