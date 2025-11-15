Kane Investment Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Kane Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $218,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,223,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 35,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $332.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

