Financial Life Planners Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Financial Life Planners cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VONV stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 190.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.