38,030 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF Purchased by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Financial Life Planners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ARKF opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.94.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

