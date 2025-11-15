1,682 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Bought by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

