Kane Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Kane Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,777,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 224,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,360 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $15,711,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

