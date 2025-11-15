Olympiad Research LP Has $182,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cormark lowered Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,334. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

