Olympiad Research LP Raises Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $50,477,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 810,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 664,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 338,746 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 552.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 353,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 299,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 8,346,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $75,114,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,544,696 shares in the company, valued at $184,902,264. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 386,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,556. This trade represents a 96.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,597,968 shares of company stock valued at $293,381,712. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.04. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

