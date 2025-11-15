Kane Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Kane Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $75.03.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

