Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBTG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 262.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBTG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GBTG opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.40%.The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

