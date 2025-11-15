Kane Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,271 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Kane Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

