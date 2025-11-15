Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 0.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,330,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 403,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $6,343,000. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the second quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in RTX by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

