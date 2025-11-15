Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.30 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.85%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 275,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
