bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 152.16% and a negative return on equity of 845.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

BIAF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of bioAffinity Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

