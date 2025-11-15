Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,889,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,379,875. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.