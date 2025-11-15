Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $84.00 Price Target at CICC Research

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CICC Research from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,794,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.