Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ENTA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 449,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 867,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 857,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 604,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 674.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 311,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

