CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $735.00 at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $735.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded CACI International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $639.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $591.76. The stock had a trading volume of 253,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.70. CACI International has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $599.78.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.65. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,346,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 53.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CACI International by 392.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

