Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Issues Earnings Results

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nixxy had a negative return on equity of 377.17% and a negative net margin of 195.31%.The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter.

Nixxy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIXX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 754,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,213. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Nixxy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nixxy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nixxy stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.17% of Nixxy at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Nixxy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nixxy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Nixxy Company Profile

Nixxy Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

