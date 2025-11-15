Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Dnb Nor Markets cut shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

TDW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,728. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.00. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $5,642,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 112.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 22.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

