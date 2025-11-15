Analyzing Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) & Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Nintendo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $924.08 million 4.28 $2.39 million $0.25 68.98 Nintendo $7.65 billion 14.84 $1.84 billion $0.53 41.25

Volatility and Risk

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Nintendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Street Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rush Street Interactive and Nintendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 3 7 1 2.82 Nintendo 1 1 2 1 2.60

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Nintendo.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive 2.83% 17.11% 8.27% Nintendo 19.61% 9.77% 7.81%

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Nintendo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

