Kane Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,423,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,486,462. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.