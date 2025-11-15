Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 1,861 Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 174.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $88.62 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

