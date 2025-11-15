Cetera Investment Advisers Has $126.47 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $126,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

