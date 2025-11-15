Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 22,703 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $15,097,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Ferrovial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ferrovial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 584,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Stock Down 1.2%

FER opened at $63.69 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th.

Several research firms have weighed in on FER. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

