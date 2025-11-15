KBC Group NV Sells 109,687 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,687 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $245.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.44.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

