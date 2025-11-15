KBC Group NV Purchases 42,080 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 192.7% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 506.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,959 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.