KBC Group NV Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after acquiring an additional 806,145 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,674,000 after acquiring an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.31 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

