Laura Francis Sells 5,411 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Francis sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,311.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 356,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,813.80. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $176,950.80.

SiBone Stock Up 0.9%

SIBN stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.81. SiBone has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SiBone during the first quarter worth $18,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SiBone by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 521,683 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SiBone by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 475,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SiBone by 74.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 364,897 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiBone during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

