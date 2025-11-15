Insider Selling: American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) EVP Sells $74,025.00 in Stock

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.3%
American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
