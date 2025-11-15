Insider Selling: American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) EVP Sells $74,025.00 in Stock

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.3%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 57.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 89,926 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 110.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

