Veralto Corporation $VLTO Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Veralto by 70.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE VLTO opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.