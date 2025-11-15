Intrua Financial LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in American Water Works by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in American Water Works by 114.3% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 802,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $103,053,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2,486.6% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 571,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after buying an additional 549,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.