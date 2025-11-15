1,899 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $140.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

