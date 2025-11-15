Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $178,000 Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,177,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 22.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 1,206,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 40.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 538,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,716,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 388,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 328,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $2,783,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

