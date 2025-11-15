Fiera Capital Corp Sells 12,999 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,615,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $124.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,547.47. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,334. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

