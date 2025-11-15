Good Life Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 1.2%

HYD stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

