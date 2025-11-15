Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total transaction of $197,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,866.19. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $41,703,115. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $920.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $954.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

