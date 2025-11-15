Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.24 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $664.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

