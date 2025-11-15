Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $356.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.22.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $198.97 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $193.27 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.25. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,973,000 after acquiring an additional 911,507 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 80.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

